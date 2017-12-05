Man wanted in construction site shooting in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa police are looking for a man after a shooting at a construction site in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities responded to a business that is still under construction in the 3000 block of Stillman Boulevard around 11:20 Tuesday morning and found a 45-year-old man that had been shot.

The victim was taken to DCH Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the victim is a part of the construction crew.

Investigators say the suspect, William Darryl Eubanks, 50, came to the work site to see someone else and there was an argument over an unknown matter between the victim and the suspect. The suspect then shot the victim.

Eubanks then ran from the scene. He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Investigators have obtained an attempted murder warrant and the search for him continues.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.