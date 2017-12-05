Victim able to reveal details in Birmingham shooting before death

A Birmingham man died after being shot in his home.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Marlon Hale.

Birmingham police were called to the 2800 block of 32nd Place SW around 10 p.m. on Monday.

Police found Hale lying on the floor in his living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hale was able to tell police two men came into his home, told him to get on the ground and then shot him.

He told police the suspects didn't take anything, but ran out of the house once they shot him.

According to police, there was no sign of forced entry into the home.

Hale was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.