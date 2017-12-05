Man arrested in connection to Gadsden convenience store robbery

Gadsden police responded to a robbery at a convenience store on Nov. 22 in the 1700 block of 11th Street.

The store clerk says a man came into the store with a firearm and demanded money. The clerk complied.

As the suspect was fleeing the scene, police say he fired shots at a glass cooler.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Marqualin Deshun Sumpter.

Sumpter was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with first-degree robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied building, according to police.

Sumpter is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

