FIRST ALERT: Heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon, falling temperatures

FIRST ALERT for heavy rainfall Tuesday! We are tracking a band of heavy rainfall with the front end being the most intense. The front line could produce not only locally heavy rainfall, but also strong wind gusts. There is a marginal threat for even a brief tornado today, but overall I see most of this activity behaving. The greatest risk for a strong storm sets up from Pickens to Tuscaloosa to Jefferson counties and points southward. The main line reaches Birmingham by noon and Talladega by 2 p.m.



A steady rain follows the front line and will taper off northwest after 4 p.m. and points southeast by tonight. Temperatures fall from northwest to southeast this afternoon into the 40s. So enjoy the temperatures in the 60s for the next few hours!



Mainly dry weather takes over tonight and temperatures cool into the upper 30s and lower 40s.



The forecast starts to get complicated starting Wednesday and then again on Friday. If you were to look at the NAM and the NAM only, then you would think southeast Alabama was going to get a snowstorm on Friday, but all of the other models just show a brief mix with snow and no impact.



On Wednesday, it looks like a cold and cloudy day with light rain likely. Light rain looks to overspread the state during the daylight hours. Data shows cold air filtering in from the north during the afternoon hours and changing rain to snow or at least causing wet snowflakes to mix in across the higher elevations in northeast and east Alabama.



If snow does mix in, it will melt on contact and create no travel impacts. Just wet roadways!



Thursday looks mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.



Friday, we will have to watch a band of precipitation closely across south Alabama and the southern part of central Alabama. Data shows cold air filtering in during the day at the same time precipitation is moving across the state. The northern band of precipitation looks to mix with or change briefly to snow. This chance is greatest towards I-85.



We will be the first to alert you if there is a shift northward and if it looks like accumulating snow will develop. For now, we see this as a low impact event but it is still early out and things could change. The coldest mornings look to set up over the weekend with lows in the 20s! The coldest afternoons will be on Wednesday and Friday.



Tracking heavy rainfall on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

