Ben Abercrombie's father on nationwide benefit effort

Janice talked with Marty Ambercrombie - father of Ben Abercrombie, who played football for the Hoover Bucs in High School and then was injured during his first college football game with Harvard. Since then friends, family, and supporters have held Stand Up for Ben events to raise money to help the family with the medical expenses. Tomorrow Wing Zones across the country will give part of their proceeds to help in Ben's recovery. Ben is paralyzed from the neck down and is being treated at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

While still paralyzed he is making progress. Ben's dad owns Wing Zone restaurants in our area and says he's so honored by all the love and support shown to his family. Marty and his wife Sherri are staying in Atlanta with Ben as he goes through treatment. But right now the Abercrombie's home is being renovated to accommodate Ben's needs when he does come home - perhaps later this month. Marty says Ben remains strong - he obviously has down moments but is handling what happened as well as anyone can.

