'Best of Alabama' cookbook

The Alabama Rural Electric Association recently published a cookbook, The Best of Alabama Living, highlighting some of the best recipes submitted by Alabama residents who enjoy cooking. Many of the more than 300 recipes in the cookbook came from residents within Birmingham Metro area. With the holidays, this could make a great gift or give you some ideas for your next holiday party! Laura Stewart, Communications Coordinator and Youth Tour Director for the Alabama Rural Electric Association of Cooperatives, joined us with a look.

The Best of Alabama Living cookbook includes over 300 award-winning recipes from Alabama Living, state's largest lifestyle magazine. These recipes are gathered from cities and towns across Alabama. It is organized by categories - from appetizers & beverages, breakfast, and soups & salads to side dishes, main dishes, desserts and more. It also includes some "Meet the Cook" spotlights of select contributors – and what makes their recipes special. There are helpful sections on measurement equivalents and ingredient substitution options. There is also an index of recipes to make delicious dishes easy to find and follow.

The Foreword was written by Patricia Barnes, Troy native and founder of Sister Schubert's® nationally-known brand. All of the cooks featured are members of Alabama Rural Electric Association cooperatives. This is back after the last collection of Alabama Living recipes was released eight years ago. Co-op members can be inspired to submit their own original recipe for the next edition. The cost is $19.95 per cookbook included shipping and handling and you can order your copy from www.BestOfAlabamaCookbook.com. For more information, visit www.areapower.coop.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.