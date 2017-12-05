Spa gift ideas

St. Vincent's Spa One Nineteen hosts its annual Spa Holiday Open House on Thursday, December 7. Spa Manager Lauren Nichols and St. Vincent's One Nineteen Director of Health & Wellness Jacqueline Gardner joined us this morning with a few ideas you can get to spoil yourself or give to your loved ones as gifts this year. These ideas include
You can visit St. Vincent's Spa One Nineteen for its annual Open House on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. While there you can enjoy holiday tastings, wine, music, door prizes, and holiday cheer! And take advantage of some special offers!
There will also be free supervised crafts for children ages 2 and up while you shop!
St. Vincent's Nineteen is located at 7191 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242. For more information, call 205-408-6510 or visit www.onenineteen.com.
