Dickens Downtown in Northport Tuesday Evening

Dickens Downtown, a West Alabama Christmas tradition, returns to Downtown Northport Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.



The event is free and transforms Main Avenue to a 19th century holiday scene inspired by Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."



Many Downtown Northport merchants are open during the event. There are activities for all ages.



Main Avenue will be closed to traffic from 4:30 - 9:30 p.m., due to the event.

