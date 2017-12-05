FIRST ALERT: Don't forget to take your umbrella with you this morning!

Here comes some much-needed rainfall today. A strong cold front is pushing the rain and limited thunderstorms through our area this morning into this afternoon and evening. Expect highs near 66-degrees today...along with sound winds around 10 mph.

Most of the showers should be gone before midnight tonight. We are forecasting a blast of cold air...actually two blasts--one following the rain--another shot of cold air this weekend. Look for temps to drop into the upper 30s Wednesday morning, with clouds lingering through Thursday.

Friday should be partly cloudy with morning temps near 32 and highs near 50.

Some frozen precip looks like it will be moving through Tennessee Saturday and some of Alabama's northern counties could see a few flurries, but the chance of flurries for our area is looking pretty slim.

Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 40s to 50s and lows in the 20s to 30s.

Hope ya have a nice day today, and don't forget your umbrella.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.