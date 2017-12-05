Councilors discuss concerns over Legion Field redevelopment

Legion Field is celebrating its 90th anniversary. After nine decades, the stadium could use some TLC.

But those improvements could come with a hefty price tag. There's a resolution that Birmingham City Councilors will discuss on Tuesday that asks for support of a $30 million redevelopment project for Legion Field and the Smithfield community.

"Where is the money coming from?" asked Birmingham City Councilor Shelia Tyson.

The project lists potential funding partners as federal, state, and local agencies. The $30 million could address quality of life areas in the community as well as upgrades to Legion Field. Those improvements could include new field turf, bleachers, concessions, and parking improvements.

"It might be a good investment and maybe it might not be a good investment, so let's just see all of it and then come with the decision," continued Tyson.

Also wanting to know about funding and feasibility is newly elected City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn. "The new council and administration want to utilize taxpayer's dollars in a way that create some reinvestment in this community," said O’Quinn.

He was in the very community that could see the direct impact of any redevelopment on Monday night. O’Quinn spoke to residents at the College Hills Neighborhood Association in an effort to find out what they would want to see in the project.

"They want to see what is best for the long term in a community so those are all the questions that need to be answered," continued O’Quinn.

And that's not the only question—With talks of an open air stadium in downtown some are asking if the city would need two facilities.

"That is a part of the due diligence of what we need to do, looking at the big picture in terms of whether or not our community can support two venues at the same time," explained O’Quinn.

