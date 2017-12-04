Pan seared Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:
3⁄4 quart water
1⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided
3⁄8 cup uncooked elbow macaroni
1⁄8 cup milk
5⁄8 tablespoon milk
1 (2 1/4 ounce) package cheese spread, cubed
1⁄4 cup 2 cheese blend, shredded
3 tablespoon cream cheese
1⁄16 teaspoon ground black pepper
3⁄4 large eggs
3⁄8 cup Italian seasoned breadcrumbs
1⁄4 to taste Olive oil, for pan frying
Directions:
Lightly grease a 13x9-inch baking dish. In large saucepan, bring water and 1/2 t salt to a boil over
high heat. Add pasta, and cook 6-8 minutes, or until tender; drain well.
In a large bowl, combine hot cooked pasta, 1/2 cup milk, cheese spread, 2 cheese blends, 3
tablespoon cream cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper; stir until cheeses are melted. Pour on to
prepared baking sheet.
Cover and refrigerate 8 hours
Uncover Use Mold to cut in desired shape
In a small bowl, whisk together eggs and remaining milk.
In a separate small bowl, combine breadcrumbs
Dip desired shapes into egg mixture, then dredge in breadcrumb mixture.
In a no stick skillet, pour olive oil in pan in the size of a silver dollar; heat over medium heat.Sear macaroni and cheese, 1-2 minutes, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels
