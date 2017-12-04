Bill Hader makes a killing in first trailer for HBO's Barry - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bill Hader makes a killing in first trailer for HBO's Barry


By Kat Rosenfield,

With a phenomenal cast and a ludicrous premise, HBO's Barry is looking to be one of the most buzzed-about shows of 2018 when it debuts next spring. And if the first teaser is any indication, seeing Bill Hader playing a disillusioned assassin who finds solace in west coast community theater will definitely be worth the wait.

Barry centers on Hader's titular character, a midwestern hitman who gets a new lease on life when he moves to Los Angeles and catches the acting bug. The supporting cast includes Henry Winkler and Stephen Root.

With Hader's comic credentials, it's a fair expectation that Barry is going to be more funny than gritty, but it also looks like a good chance for the actor to break type a bit.

Barry will premiere on HBO in Spring 2018.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Bill Hader

Barry

Henry Winkler

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly