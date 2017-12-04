Editorial: Leading by example

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Monday, December 4, 2017:

Pro athletes are often criticized in our increasingly polarized society, but many make a huge difference in our world and should be applauded.

A new public school - the "I Promise" school - is being built in Akron, Ohio in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation. It will be geared toward educating students who are at risk of falling behind. Classes will begin in the summer and school days will be longer at the school.

Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles is giving his entire paycheck this season to scholarships and charities that support education equity.

Tennis star Serena Williams launched a campaign to extend access to education in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Nepal.

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers teams with his wife to run an orphanage in Zambia.

Retired race car driver Jeff Gordon established a Children's Foundation Pediatric Center Research Fund at Riley Hospital for Children to reach a day when no child will have to face cancer.

Many current and former pro athletes, both locally and nationally, uplift their communities without fanfare.

Celebrating positive difference makers encourages others to make a positive difference.

