Man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile turns himself in to Tuscaloosa police

Jeremy Heath Wood turned himself in to Tuscaloosa police on Dec. 5.

Wood is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

ORIGINAL: Tuscaloosa authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Police say Jeremy Heath Wood, 39, repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim over a three-month period.

Investigators have felony warrants to charge him with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities have made several attempts to locate the suspect, but believe he is currently on the run from law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7687.

