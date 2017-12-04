Man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile turns himself in to Tuscaloosa police

Jeremy Heath Wood turned himself in to Tuscaloosa police on Dec. 5.
Wood is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
ORIGINAL: Tuscaloosa authorities are looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Police say Jeremy Heath Wood, 39, repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim over a three-month period.
Investigators have felony warrants to charge him with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Authorities have made several attempts to locate the suspect, but believe he is currently on the run from law enforcement.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7687.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.