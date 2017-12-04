Pineapple Stuffing

Ingredients:
1 stick of butter
1 cup of sugar
4 eggs
1 20oz can crushed pineapple, drained
8 slices of bread, cubed
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 inch baking dish. Mix butter, sugar, and eggs. Add pineapple and bread cubes.
Bake at 350 degrees for an hour. Let sit for a few minutes to firm up.
