Pineapple Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter

1 cup of sugar

4 eggs

1 20oz can crushed pineapple, drained

8 slices of bread, cubed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 inch baking dish. Mix butter, sugar, and eggs. Add pineapple and bread cubes.

Bake at 350 degrees for an hour. Let sit for a few minutes to firm up.

