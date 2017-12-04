Pineapple Stuffing - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pineapple Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 stick of butter
1 cup of sugar
4 eggs
1 20oz can crushed pineapple, drained
8 slices of bread, cubed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9 inch baking dish. Mix butter, sugar, and eggs. Add pineapple and bread cubes. 
Bake at 350 degrees for an hour. Let sit for a few minutes to firm up. 

