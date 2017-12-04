Second escaped inmate from St. Clair Correctional Facility recaptured

Authorities have recaptured the second escaped inmate from from St. Clair Correctional Facility.

Police say Antwone Wilson was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Wilson was found at a hotel in Titusville, Florida and surrendered without incident.

Both Wilson and King will be charged with felony escape and other offenses.

UPDATE: Police have recaptured one of the escaped inmates from St. Clair Correctional Facility.

Ronald Odell King was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after a tip led authorities to a Birmingham address, according to officials.

King surrendered without incident.

Authorities continue to look for the second escaped inmate, Antwone Wilson.

ORIGINAL: Two inmates escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville early Monday morning.

Authorities are looking for 27-year-old Antwone Wilson and 27-year-old Ronald King.

Wilson is serving a life sentence for first-degree robbery and King is serving 50 years for burglary, rape/sodomy and sexual torture in 2013.

Wilson is 5’0″ and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

King is 6’1″ and weighs 160 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

"We are very confident that we are going to get them," said Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Bob Horton.

All St. Clair County schools were placed on soft lockdown after the inmates escaped.

Sandy Peoples has a daughter at the middle school and grandchildren in the school system.

“I’m glad they got them on lockdown. They are protecting them,” said Peoples.

Students say they're glad the school is protecting them, but the threat from the prison is always a concern.

Local authorities, ALEA and U.S. Marshals Task Force continue their search for the missing inmates.

"Just look around for anything unusual. If you see anything that looks out of place go ahead and call us. Don’t take a chance on anything suspicious. Someone in that situation may be exempting less than normal behavior," said Sgt Don Newton.

Please call 1-800-831-8825 immediately if you see Wilson.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.