Auburn, Malzahn agree to contract extension through 2024

It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New Orleans

Alabama to play in Sugar, Auburn in Peach bowls on New Year's Day

Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024.

Forget the stats. Forget the number of games won. Forget the power players. Forget the coaches. Now, how do you determine who wins when Auburn and Central Florida meet in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl?

Auburn University has just added a new quarterback to the mix. John Franklin of East Mississippi Community College tweeted a video of himself signing his letter of intent.

Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.

Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018.

The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn and Auburn officials today agreed to the broad outlines of a new contract extending his leadership of the Tigers.

His last extension came in June 2016 and locked him down through Dec. 31, 2020. The new deal adds four more years to his current deal so he will remain with the Tigers through 2024.

“Strength and stability go hand-in-hand, and we have both in Coach Malzahn,” said Auburn President Steven Leath. “We’re excited for the future of Auburn football. This means a lot to the Auburn family.”

Malzahn and Auburn officials expect to finalize details in the contract extension within a few days.

According to Auburn247.com, the new deal is worth as much as $50 million and will keep Malzahn with the Tigers until 2024. They've reported the buyout was a point of contention but it is worth tens of millions of dollars.

Malzahn was making $4.7 million a year but his new contract will push his income to north of $7 million annually.

Malzahn, 45-21 in five seasons as the Tigers' head coach, has a 25-15 record against conference foes.

