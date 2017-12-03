Auburn, Malzahn agree to contract extension through 2024 - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Auburn, Malzahn agree to contract extension through 2024

AUBURN, AL (WBRC) -

Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018.

The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn and Auburn officials today agreed to the broad outlines of a new contract extending his leadership of the Tigers.

His last extension came in June 2016 and locked him down through Dec. 31, 2020. The new deal adds four more years to his current deal so he will remain with the Tigers through 2024.

“Strength and stability go hand-in-hand, and we have both in Coach Malzahn,” said Auburn President Steven Leath. “We’re excited for the future of Auburn football. This means a lot to the Auburn family.”

Malzahn and Auburn officials expect to finalize details in the contract extension within a few days.

According to Auburn247.com, the new deal is worth as much as $50 million and will keep Malzahn with the Tigers until 2024. They've reported the buyout was a point of contention but it is worth tens of millions of dollars.

Malzahn was making $4.7 million a year but his new contract will push his income to north of $7 million annually.

Malzahn, 45-21 in five seasons as the Tigers' head coach, has a 25-15 record against conference foes.

