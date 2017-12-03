Toledo to play Appalachian State in Dollar General Bowl

Appalachian State (8-4, 7-1 Sun Belt) vs. Toledo (11-2, 7-1 MAC), Dec. 23, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Appalachian State: QB Taylor Lamb has thrown for 27 touchdowns against just six interceptions. He has rushed for 539 yards and passed for 2,606.

Toledo: QB Logan Woodside has passed for 3,758 yards with 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He, Lamb and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield are the only FBS QBs with 25-plus touchdowns and fewer than eight interceptions.

NOTABLE

Appalachian State: Won a share of its second straight Sun Belt title with a 63-14 win Saturday over Louisiana-Lafayette. A 35-9 record over the last 44 games is the best among Group of Five teams.

Toledo: Won MAC championship game 45-28 over Akron. Ranks 11th in scoring offense (39.2 points per game) and eighth in total offense (509.9 yards per game).

LAST TIME

Appalachian State won 31-28 in last year's Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Michael Rubino's 39-yard field goal with 5:14 left proved the game-winner.

BOWL HISTORY

Appalachian State: Second team to make three straight bowl appearances following a move up to FBS, joining Marshall (1997-2002). Only team to win bowls in each of its first two years after moving up from FCS. Both wins came in the Camellia Bowl by a combined five points, including a 31-29 win over Ohio in 2015.

Toledo: 11-5 in bowl games, going to bowls in seven of the last eight years.

