South Florida, Texas Tech to face off in 12th annual Birmingham Bowl

South Florida had a good day the last time they played in Birmingham.

The Bulls defeated South Carolina 46-39 OT in last year's thrilling Birmingham Bowl. They will try to make it two in a row when they take on Texas Tech on Dec. 23 at Legion Field.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

USF enjoyed plenty of success this year. The Bulls won nine games and only lost two.

Bulls vs. Red Raiders.



Two of the most prolific offenses in the country go head-to-head in the Birmingham Bowl!

Texas Tech, on the other hand, saw its fair share of struggles this season. The Red Raiders just reached bowl eligibility on Saturday with a win over Texas.They finished 6-6 on the year and are hoping the Birmingham Bowl gets them over the hump of a .500 season.

Bowl Game Announcement
Texas Tech will face the South Florida Bulls in the Birmingham Bowl, which will take place Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., in Birmingham, Alabama!



???? https://t.co/PvQG3CCbtd #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/pMj3WYoXTz — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 3, 2017

Mayor Randall Woodfin said the game will provide a big economic boost to the city.

"Let's just get straight to it. I think y’all know this has a big economic impact for our city. Over the last 11 year's combined well over $140 million so we are looking forward to the positive economic impact it will have on our city this year," Woodfin said.

"We are excited about both teams here in the Birmingham Bowl and the city of Birmingham will make sure both teams and all the fans are here to have a good time and a great game," city councilman William Parker added.

