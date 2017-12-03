Troy to play old Sun Belt rival North Texas in New Orleans Bowl

The Sun Belt Champion Troy Trojans now know their bowl destination. After recording back-to-back 10-win seasons, Neal Brown and his team will be headed to New Orleans to play in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The Trojans will face the Conference USA runner-ups in North Texas. The Mean Green fell to Florida Atlantic 41-17 in the C-USA Championship game. North Texas will enter with a 9-4 record but it won't be a cake walk.

The Mean Green averages 35.9 points per game and are a familiar foe to the Trojans.

The Trojans and Mean Green are former Sun Belt Conference rivals although you can't really call it a rivalry. Troy is 8-2 all-time against North Texas, winning the last meeting between the two 14-7 in 2012.

This trip will be the Trojans' fourth to the New Orleans Bowl. They hold a 2-1 record. The Trojans pulled out a 48-21 win over Ohio in their last New Orleans Bowl appearance back in 2010.

The game will kick from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Dec. 16 at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.