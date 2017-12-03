Man arrested in connection with bloody fight during ACC Championship game

One man was arrested after a bloody fight during the ACC Championship game Saturday between Clemson and Miami.

Reed Fletcher was determined to be the primary aggressor and was arrested for assault, reports stated.

Officials say guests services at the Bank of America stadium notified officers who responded to the incident.

PREVIOUS: Video captures nasty brawl in stands during Clemson’s 38-3 win over Miami in ACC Championship

