Alabama to play in Sugar, Auburn in Peach bowls on New Year's Day

The final College Football Playoff rankings are in and the playoff match-ups are set. Alabama slides in at No. 4 in the rankings after Wisconsin's Big 10 Championship loss to Ohio State Saturday.

Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia fill out the three teams in front of Alabama respectively as No. 1 through No. 3.

This means Alabama will get a rematch with Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Georgia and Oklahoma will face off in the second playoff game.

Auburn falls to No. 7 after its 28-7 SEC Championship game loss to Georgia. Auburn will play the American Athletic Conference Champion University of Central Florida in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Day. That game will kick at 11:30 Central Time from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Golden Knights enter the game ranked No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State just misses out at No. 5 after beating Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship Saturday. Wisconsin is just behind at No. 6.

It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New Orleans as Alabama and Clemson will meet in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. That game will kick at 7:45 p.m.

