Bama in, Ohio State out of College Football Playoff

The following is the full slate of college football bowl games. All times Eastern.More >>
It was yet another high-scoring affair in the fourth edition of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Middle Tennessee came out on top with a 35-30 win over Arkansas State.More >>
Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.More >>
After Monday night’s Alabama National Championship win over Clemson 45-40, Roll Tide Nation rolled out to local businesses looking for championship gear.More >>
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice. Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.More >>
Columbus police have located a man missing since July.More >>
Alabama junior defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was presented with a pair of individual national awards Thursday night at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga.More >>
Tennessee is trying to finalize a deal to hire Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as head coach, according to ESPN's sources.More >>
It'll be a rematch of last year's National Championship game in New OrleansMore >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
Tigers fill the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Clemson is in at No. 1 and the Auburn Tigers, fresh off its 26-14 Iron Bowl victory, are at No. 2.More >>
President Donald Trump briefly discussed Alabama at the Senate GOP luncheon. That's Alabama football, not Senate candidate Roy Moore.More >>
