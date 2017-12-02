Kennesaw State upsets No. 3 Jacksonville State in Round 2

Jacksonville State may sweep the Ohio Valley Conference every year, but those conference wins do little to prepare JSU for the FCS Playoffs.

For the second straight year, the No. 3 Gamecocks are done playing in the second round. Kennesaw State upset JSU 17-7 at JSU Stadium. The Owls advanced to take on Sam Houston State in the Quarterfinals.

JSU (10-2) scored first on a 22-yard run by Roc Thomas. But the Owls reeled off 17-unanswered points to down the Gamecocks.

Neither team proved to be particularly impressive on third downs with JSU finishing 2-12 and KSU finishing 4-12. But KSU dominated the time of possession battle 34:47 – 25:13.

A lackluster passing attack left JSU in many third-and-long situations. Bryant Horn completed 15-of-22 passes but they were dumps to the flats or flares to the back. Many downfield passes fell incomplete and many passing plays resulted in sacks.

Horn finished with just 88 yards.

Thomas, for all his efforts, could only manage 74 yards on 17 carries.

