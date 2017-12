SIDELINE 2017: Semifinal results, Super 7 pairings

AHSAA 2017 Football Playoffs

Semifinal Pairings (Friday, Dec. 1)



CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (12-1) 27, Wadley (12-1) 21

Pickens County (12-2) 35, South Lamar (10-4) 7



CLASS 2A

Leroy (12-2) 28, Goshen (12-2) 21

Lanett (14-0) 59, Sulligent (12-2) 28



CLASS 3A

Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-1) 20, Clarke County (11-3) 14

Randolph County (13-1) 35, Piedmont (12-2) 28



CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (12-2) 35, Andalusia (12-2) 28

Fayette County (12-2) 34, Saks (13-1) 7



CLASS 5A

St. Paul’s Episcopal (13-1) 20, Demopolis (11-3) 19

Briarwood Christian (14-0) 35, St. Clair County (10-4) 33



CLASS 6A

Wetumpka (13-1) 44, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (10-4) 27

Pinson Valley (14-0) 37, Clay-Chalkville (11-3) 7



SUPER 7 STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa



Wednesday, Dec. 6

UNIFIED GAME

Baldwin County vs. Vestavia Hills, 3:30 p.m.



CLASS 7A

McGill-Toolen Catholic (13-0) vs. Hoover (10-3), 7 p.m.



Thursday, Dec. 7

CLASS 3A

Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-1) vs. Randolph County (13-1), 11 a.m.



CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (12-1) vs. Pickens County (12-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Briarwood Christian (14-0) vs. St. Paul’s Episcopal (13-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

CLASS 4A

Fayette County (12-2) vs. UMS-Wright (12-2), 11 a.m.



CLASS 2A

Lanett (14-0) vs. Leroy (12-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A

Wetumpka (13-1) vs. Pinson Valley (14-0), 7 p.m.

