Sweet Potato Cobbler

Cobbler Filling:

Ingredients:

8 cups sweet potatoes, sliced 1/2 inch thick, around 4 large ones

1 ½ cups white sugar

½ cup Alaga syrup

4 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 dash ground cloves

1⁄2 cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon sugar

1⁄4 cup chopped pecans, lightly toasted, optional

Directions:

In a large saucepan cover sliced sweet potatoes with lightly salted water.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.

Add the sweet potatoes and cook for approximately 7 minutes or until tender but still firm.

Drain reserving 2 cups of the cooking liquid.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat stir together the 2 cups reserved liquid, sugar, ALAGA syrup, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

Keep stirring until the sugar is dissolved.

Add butter and melt.

Pour the syrup over the sweet potatoes and cook over medium high heat until syrup bubbles up and over the potatoes.

Remove from heat.

Layer the sweet potato slices in a 8x10 inch glass dish.

Pour syrup over the potatoes then sprinkle the pecans on top.

Roll out cobbler crust and lay over top of cobbler filling.

Brush with milk, sprinkle with sugar, and bake in a 400 degree oven until golden brown - appx. 20-25 minutes.

Serve warm with vanilla bean ice cream

