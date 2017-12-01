Get ready for taxes: IRS.gov offers free tax help

Do-it-yourself taxpayers who want a head start can start filling out their 2017 tax returns now with H&R Block and begin taking advantage of the products’ new features.

The Internal Revenue Service issued guidance providing safe harbor methods that individuals may use in determining the amount of their losses for their homes and personal belongings, including losses from recent hurricanes.

Seven things you should know when creating a password for your online tax information

Tax professionals must take strong measures to protect themselves and their clients

From IRS.gov

WASHINGTON – As tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov first for tax tools and resources before calling. Nearly every tax issue can be resolved online.



The recent IRS website redesign makes it easier for people to navigate IRS.gov. The front page is more task-based so actions like paying a tax bill, getting a tax record or checking refund status are easily accessible.



The IRS has also simplified the main navigation tool, added more drop-down menus and made it more mobile-device friendly.



Additionally, the IRS has a special page on IRS.gov with steps to take now for the 2018 tax filing season.



IRS.gov provides many self-service tools and features, including:



Where’s My Refund. Taxpayers can check tax refund status 24/7. Updates daily.

Get Transcript. Access various transcript types online. Taxpayers may also ask the IRS to mail a Tax Return Transcript to them by requesting it online or by calling 800-908-9946. Allow 5 to 10 days for delivery.

Direct Pay. Make tax payments directly from a checking or savings account. People can view their account balance if taxes are owed.

Electronic Federal Tax Payment System. EFTPS is convenient and easy. Taxpayers and business can use it for various types of federal tax payments including estimated tax payments.

Online Payment Agreements. Eligible taxpayers can pay their taxes by easily setting up a monthly payment plan.

Answers to Tax Law Questions. The Interactive Tax Assistant takes people through a series of questions and provides the answers.

Forms, Instructions and Publications. Taxpayers can download and view popular tax forms, publications and instructions anytime. Increasingly popular eBooks are available as well as PDF and HTML versions. Accessible versions for people with disabilities and prior year forms are also available.

Where’s My Amended Return. Taxpayers can track the status of an amended return.

Employers and self-employed taxpayers will find many useful features on IRS.gov as well. The self-employed individuals tax center is a tax resource available around the clock. People can:



Apply for an EIN online

Make estimated tax payments. This information may be especially useful for those who work in the sharing economy. The IRS Pay-as-You-Go So You Won’t Owe webpage provides details for people who should make estimated tax payments and how to avoid the estimated tax penalty.

Business owners can find free small business tax workshops and seminars at various locations around the country.



Use the Understanding Your IRS Notice or Letter page to get more information and answers to many notice-related questions related to IRS notices and letters.



The Let Us Help You page on IRS.gov provides online tools and resources related to:



Identity Theft, fraud and scams

Links to help taxpayers determine who needs to file and options to e-file.

Assistance with renewing an expiring Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) should visit the ITIN information page on IRS.gov.

Remember that all of the web page addresses for the official IRS website, IRS.gov, begin with http://www.irs.gov. Don' t be confused or misled by Internet sites that end in .com, .net, .org or other designations instead of .gov. The address of the official IRS governmental Web site is http://www.irs.gov/.