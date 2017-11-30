Terrell Owens, Dabo Swinney headline ASHOF's 50th anniversary class

Terrell Owens and Dabo Swinney are among the eight people headed for the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame next Spring.

The board of directors announced its 50th Anniversary Class on Thursday. The 50th Annual Induction Ceremony and Banquet will take place at the Sheraton Hotel in Birmingham on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

The Class of 2018 is as follows:

Terrell Owens

Dabo Swinney

Stewart Cink

Johnny Davis

Chan Gailey

Tim Hudson

Bill Jones

Kathy McMinn

Class of 2018 biographies:

Terrell Owens / Football

Born December 7, 1973 in Alexander City, AL. He played for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he earned first-team All-Southern Conference honors. He was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 1996 NFL Draft. He also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Seattle Seahawks. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Owens holds or shares several NFL records. His 15,934 career receiving yards ranks second in NFL history, his 153 receiving touchdowns ranks third, and he is eighth in career receptions. A five time NFL All-Pro Selection, he had five seasons where he had 13 or more touchdowns. He played in Super XXXIX with the Eagles. When he retired he was second all-time in career touchdowns. He played 16 seasons in the NFL.

Dabo Swinney / football - coaching

Born November 20, 1969 in Pelham, AL. He attended the University of Alabama, where he joined the Crimson Tide football program as a walk-on wide receiver in 1989. He earned a scholarship and lettered on three teams (1990–1992), including the Crimson Tide's 1992 National Championship Team. During his time as an undergraduate at Alabama, Swinney was twice named an Academic All-SEC and SEC Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll Member. After spending time as an assistant on Alabama and Clemson coaching staffs, Swinney took over as Head Coach for the Clemson Tigers midway through the 2008 season. In nine years as the Tigers’ Head Coach, he has directed Clemson to a 100-29 overall record, and won seven bowl games. Swinney guided Clemson to the National Championship Game in 2015; and in 2016 led the Tigers to a victory and 2017 National Championship. He is the recipient of ten National Coach of the Year honors.

Stewart Cink / Golf

Born May 21, 1973 in Huntsville, AL. He played golf collegiately at Georgia Tech. In 1996 while on what was then called the Nike Tour, he had three victories including the NIKE Tour Championship and also won the Mexican Open. He join the PGA Tour in 1997 and won the Canon Greater Hartford Open in his rookie season. His most successful season was 2004, with a fifth-place finish on the money list and wins at the MCI Heritage and at the WGC-NEC Invitational. In June 2008, he reached his highest ever ranking, sixth, in the Official World Golf Rankings. In July, 2009 he won his first major title at the 138th Open Championship at Turnberry, Scotland. He has won six times on the PGA Tour and has been a member of four President Cups, five Ryder Cup teams, and two World Cup teams. He was the recipient of the 2017 Payne Stewart Award, presented annually by the PGA Tour to the player who best exemplifies the values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

Johnny Davis / football

Born July 17, 1956 in Montgomery, AL. He played fullback in the wishbone offense at the University of Alabama from 1974-77. He is the all-time career leading rusher for a fullback in Alabama history with 2,519 yards. The first fullback in school history to lead the team in rushing three consecutive years, he has the most 100-yard rushing performances by a fullback at Alabama (seven). He was a second round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1978 NFL Draft and played ten seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. He was a member of the 49ers Super Bowl XVI Championship Team.

Chan Gailey / Football - Coaching

Born January 5, 1952 in Gainesville, GA. He played collegiately at the University of Florida. He had two coaching stints at Troy University, the first being the secondary coach in 1979-80 and then he returned as Head Coach in 1983-1984. He led the Trojans to a 12-1 record and the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1984. He was the NFL Denver Broncos’ Special Teams Coach from 1985 to 1990. He became Head Coach of the Birmingham Fire of the World League of American Football. He coached the team to the North American West Division Title in 1991. He was Head Coach at Samford University for one year before returning to the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers; and helped coach the team in Super Bowl XXX. In 1998 he was tapped as the Head Coach of the Dallas Cowboys and led them to the NFC East Title; and made the playoffs again the next year. He left the Cowboys after the 1999 season and became the Offensive Coordinator for the Miami Dolphins for two seasons; and then became Head Coach at Georgia Tech for six years, leading them to six consecutive bowl games. He also coached with the Chiefs, Bills and Jets.

Tim Hudson / Baseball

Born July 14, 1975 in Columbus, GA. He spent his college years at Chattahoochee Valley Community College and Auburn University where he was part of the College World Series Team in 1997. On the mound for the Tigers, Hudson went 15-2. When he wasn’t pitching, Hudson played in the outfield, hitting .396 with 18 homers and 95 RBIs. The performance earned him SEC Player of the Year, and he became the first player to be named All-SEC at two positions. Hudson played in the major leagues for the Oakland Athletics (1999–2004), the Atlanta Braves (2005–13) and the San Francisco Giants (2014–15). After missing parts of the 2008 and 2009 seasons due to Tommy John ligament replacement surgery, he had one of his best seasons ever and was named National League Comeback Player of the Year for his 2010 performance. With the Giants, they won the 2014 World Series over the Kansas City Royals. During his 17-season career, Hudson established himself as one of baseball's most consistent pitchers; and until 2014, had never had a season where he suffered more losses than wins. Hudson was also named an All-Star four times (twice with Oakland, once with Atlanta, and once with San Francisco).

Bill Jones / Basketball - Coaching

Born September 5, 1944 in Guntersville, AL. He played collegiately at Snead State Community College and Jacksonville State University. At JSU, he led the Gamecocks in scoring in each of his two seasons. His senior year he led in free throw shooting at 84.7 percent and was named to the Alabama College Conference All-Conference Team. He began his coaching career as Head Basketball Coach at Florence State, now the University of North Alabama. After two years, he became the Head Coach at Jacksonville State and began a string of 11 seasons with at least 20 wins. In the 1984-85 season the Gamecocks captured the NCAA Division II National Championship. He was named the Kodak National Coach of the Year for that season and went on to be named Gulf South Conference Coach of the Year three times. When he retired following the 1997-1998 seasons, his career record at JSU was 449-196, making him the winningest basketball coach in school history. He has been inducted into the Jacksonville State University Athletic Hall of Fame, the Amateur Softball Hall of Fame and was a charter member of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame.

Kathy McMinn / Gymnastics

Born April 25, 1962 in Anniston, AL. She was a collegiate gymnast at the University of Georgia. She was a four year All-American in gymnastics; as well as a four year Academic All-American. She won seven individual SEC Championships and five individual Regional Titles. She led UGA to their first appearance in the NCAA Gymnastics Championship Tournament her senior year. She received the Marilyn Vincent Award as UGA’s graduating female student-athlete with the highest GPA. In 2008, UGA named her the recipient of the Bill Hartman Award, one of highest honors given to a former UGA student-athlete. In 2009, she was one of six recipients of the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, given to student-athletes who have excelled in their chosen profession 25 years after their graduation.

