Did Game of Thrones' Jason Momoa film new Drogo scenes while visiting the set?

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

Home for the holidays and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

For those of you still trying to wrap your head around the enigmatic time-traveling drama Dark, there's some good news ahead.

By Lindsay MacDonald,

Jason Momoa recently paid a visit to the set of Game of Thrones as the show films its eighth and final season, and he's got awesome things to say about the curtain call of HBO's hit fantasy series.

"It's going to be the greatest thing that's ever aired on TV," Momoa told Entertainment Weekly."It's going to be unbelievable. It's going to f*** up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I'm a huge fan and I didn't want to know what's going on. I was like, 'Damn, I didn't want to know that!"

If you were hoping Momoa's visit might mean one last hurrah for his dearly departed character Khal Drogo, you may want to curb your enthusiasm just a bit. Momoa firmly denied any rumors that he was on set to reprise his character for the series.

"I just showed up to see [producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and I just happened to see people on set," Momoa says. "I haven't been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up make headlines going, 'Drogo's back!' and I'm like, 'He's dead! He can't come back, it wouldn't work."

While we agree it's farfetched that Drogo would get a miraculous resurrection seven years after his death, hopeful fans can probably still take this denial with a grain of salt. It wasn't too long ago that Kit Harington steadfastly denied Jon Snow would return to the land of the living in order to keep spoilers about Season 6 from getting out. Drogo may not be coming back to life in Season 8, but we're not going to rule out the possibility that Momoa filmed a dream sequence or hallucination of some wort while he was "visiting."

Game of Thrones Season 8 does not currently have a premiere date.

