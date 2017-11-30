AHSAA board approves classification system for 2018-19, 2019-20 school years

Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced Sunday that he will put the franchise up for sale at the end of this season.More >>
Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced Sunday that he will put the franchise up for sale at the end of this season.More >>
After playing his final game of his collegiate career in a 50-30 win over North Texas, Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers will get to strap on his Troy helmet one more time.More >>
After playing his final game of his collegiate career in a 50-30 win over North Texas, Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers will get to strap on his Troy helmet one more time.More >>
Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.More >>
Here are the early signing period classes for Auburn, Alabama, Troy and ASU: 2018 Auburn early signing day roster.More >>
Troy University's chief photographer, Kevin Glackmeyer, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, the university said in a statement.More >>
Troy University's chief photographer, Kevin Glackmeyer, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer, the university said in a statement.More >>
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice. Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.More >>
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses injured his foot on Monday during practice. Coach Nick Saban says the injury is serious enough to put Moses out for the remainder of the season.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles will soon begin the process of finding a new head football coach after Monday's resignation by Charlie Boren.More >>
The Faulkner Eagles will soon begin the process of finding a new head football coach after Monday's resignation by Charlie Boren.More >>
They won't know how much money this year's game brought in until next year, but Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said he thinks it will be even bigger than last year.More >>
They won't know how much money this year's game brought in until next year, but Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said he thinks it will be even bigger than last year.More >>
Former Alabama Coach Gene Stallings was in Montgomery Friday to be presented with the fourth Alabama Football Legend Award ahead of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.More >>
Former Alabama Coach Gene Stallings was in Montgomery Friday to be presented with the fourth Alabama Football Legend Award ahead of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.More >>
It was yet another high-scoring affair in the fourth edition of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Middle Tennessee came out on top with a 35-30 win over Arkansas State.More >>
It was yet another high-scoring affair in the fourth edition of the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl. Middle Tennessee came out on top with a 35-30 win over Arkansas State.More >>