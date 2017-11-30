AHSAA board approves classification system for 2018-19, 2019-20 school years

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board of Control has once again approved a seven-classification system for championship play for the next few school years. The seven-class system began in 2014.

For the first time, however, non-traditional students were included in the average daily membership figures reported for public schools by Alabama's Department of Education. Non-traditional students include homeschooled and virtual school students.

A competitive balance factor was also approved for AHSAA member private schools.

AHSAA member schools are reclassified every two years. The seven classifications are 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A. The 2018-19 and 2019-20 football alignment places the 32 largest high schools in the new Class 7A and 55 in Class 6A.

The remaining six classes were divided equally with 60 schools in each remaining class.

For more information about the classification alignment data, visit this site.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.