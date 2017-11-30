Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, YaKira Barnes!

YaKira is a senior at Aliceville High School with a 3.7 GPA. She is in marching band, student government association, and participates in Upward Bound. She is a motivated peer leader who likes thinks outside of the box. Her future dream is to attend Bethune-Cookman University and study mathematics.

YaKira, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.