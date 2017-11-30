Antipasto Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

2 quarts of Zoës Kitchen pasta salad

Genova salami

Mortadella

Extra virgin olive oil

Pickled artichokes

Giardiniera

Kalamata olives

Fresh mozzarella

Fresh parsley

Directions:

Slice deli meats and fresh mozzarella into ½ inch cubes.

Take the jars of pickled artichokes, Kalamata olives and giardiniera and drain them using a strainer.

If you haven't tasted or used giardiniera before, it's an Italian relish of pickled vegetables, including celery, carrots, and cauliflower.

This condiment is great to keep on hand in your pantry and use on bruschetta, sandwiches and more.

Chop the pickled artichokes into smaller pieces.

In a mixing bowl, add Zoës Kitchen pasta salad, sliced deli meats, artichokes, giardiniera, Kalamata olives and mozzarella.

Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over mixture and toss together.

Place in dish of choice and drizzle with more extra virgin olive oil. Top with freshly chopped parsley.

