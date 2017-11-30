Antipasto Pasta Salad

Ingredients:
2 quarts of Zoës Kitchen pasta salad
Genova salami
Mortadella
Extra virgin olive oil
Pickled artichokes
Giardiniera
Kalamata olives
Fresh mozzarella
Fresh parsley
Directions:
Slice deli meats and fresh mozzarella into ½ inch cubes.
Take the jars of pickled artichokes, Kalamata olives and giardiniera and drain them using a strainer.
If you haven't tasted or used giardiniera before, it's an Italian relish of pickled vegetables, including celery, carrots, and cauliflower.
This condiment is great to keep on hand in your pantry and use on bruschetta, sandwiches and more.
Chop the pickled artichokes into smaller pieces.
In a mixing bowl, add Zoës Kitchen pasta salad, sliced deli meats, artichokes, giardiniera, Kalamata olives and mozzarella.
Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over mixture and toss together.
Place in dish of choice and drizzle with more extra virgin olive oil. Top with freshly chopped parsley.
