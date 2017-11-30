Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, accomplished violinist Susan Holloway released the record Joy To The World. The compilation of Christmas classics and faith-based songs is available now on iTunes, Spotify and at www.susanhollwaymusic.com. Songs include the title track, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Little Drummer Boy, Do You Hear What I Hear, My Favorite Things, White Christmas, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Mary Did You Know?, O Come, O Come Emmanuel and Peace.

Susan is a passionate artist whose music captures the essence of music, allowing the listener to hear with the heart and feel with the soul. Growing up in Memphis, Holloway displayed prodigious talent from a young age. She toured with a group of young artists who performed classical music at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and other historic venues around the country. As she came of age amid the Memphis music scene, her tastes continued to expand. She internalized the flavors of jazz, rock, soul, blues, and gospel, incorporating them into her own musical style.

This new record launch is a follow up to last year's successful holiday release Breath of Heaven. Breath of Heaven is also available at iTunes, Spotify and www.susanhollowaymusic.com. Additionally, a series of special commissioned The Joy To The World Christmas cards are now available. The cards feature artwork inspired by Susan's music and support Samaritan's Purse for the Hurricane Relief Efforts. Videos from Joy To The World will be available online next month at youtube.com/susanhollowaymusic. In addition to live appearances, Holloway has more than two million views on YouTube through videos that feature her performing in artfully designed settings. The most-watched one to date is her hauntingly beautiful cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which has drawn over 600,000 views alone. For more information, please visit www.susanhollowaymusic.com.

