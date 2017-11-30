With the installation of over 2 million LED lights, a daily production of over 360 tons of snow, the lighting of a 275 ft. tall tree and plenty of Christmas spirit, Georgia's most visited attraction will once again transform into the ultimate wintery family play land. On select dates between now and January 3, Stone Mountain Christmas traditions include visits with Santa, screenings of the film Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® 4D, character meet and greets with Santa, Rudolph and Bumble, live shows, train rides and more.

Celebrating its 10th year of family tubing fun at the park, Snow Mountain offers after-dark Galactic Snow Tubing complete with lights, lasers and music. The attraction has also added new family-sized tubes accommodating up to eight guests at once, as well as a variety of new single, double and daisy chain tube configurations. The family snow tubing attraction is available via ticketed time slots on select dates through February 25.

Tickets for both attractions are available now via www.stonemountainpark.com. Stone Mountain Christmas tickets start at $26.95 for children age 3-11 and $34.95 for those 12 and older. Snow Mountain tickets include a two-hour tubing session and an all-day snow play access for $31.95 per person. Galactic Snow Tubing sessions begin at 6 p.m. on Snow Mountain operating days. Families can save $16.95 per ticket on both winter events with the Combo Ticket at $49.95. Space is limited and advanced reservations are strongly recommended.

