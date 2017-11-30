UAB Basketball Bartow Classic

UAB hosts the Bartow Classic tonight at 7 p.m.! It is a wonderful event that celebrates the life of Gene Bartow and also gives back with a portion of ticket sales being donated to the Coach Gene Bartow Fund for Cancer Research at the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Classic began during the 2009-10 season with Murry Bartow bringing his ETSU team to Bartow Arena for the inaugural game. Widely known as the `Father of UAB Athletics,' Gene Bartow established the men's basketball program at UAB in 1978 and went on to coach 18 seasons in Birmingham. He finished his career in 1996 after winning 365 games and leading UAB to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including the 1981 Sweet 16 and the 1982 Elite Eight. UAB celebrated the 20th anniversary of its decision to rename UAB Arena to Bartow Arena earlier this year. UAB will be celebrating the life of Gene Bartow throughout the night, as well as honoring him with a check presentation during the game to the Comprehensive Cancer Center on behalf of the Bartow Family and UAB Athletics.

Fans are asked to wear gold. Tickets for the game are $25 for lower-level reserved seats and $20 for upper-level reserved seats. Tickets to the Bartow Classic will include a $2 donation from each single game ticket sold to the Coach Gene Bartow Fund for Cancer Research. Tickets can be purchased online at www.UABSports.com or by calling 205-975-UAB1 or 8221.



