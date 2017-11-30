Jeh Jeh Live: Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland

Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland returns to the Birmingham Race Course for its third season of festive lights dancing to jolly tunes and new comical displays. This award-winning Christmas light and music extravaganza is over three miles long. It runs through January 7th. The maze of lights will glow into the night from dusk to 10 p.m.

Guests simply tune in their radio and watch the magic unfold as they drive through hundreds of thousands of brilliant LED lights dancing in perfect synchronization with the music filling their vehicle. This unique experience captivates its audience with a perfect unity of sight and sound. Plus, this year, there is a new Beach Party Theme. Catch a glimpse of how the crew from the North Pole spent their summer vacation. Come see huge, custom displays featuring comical snapshots of Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolph, and the elves playing in the sand, rather than the snow. Santa can ride a wave, but surprisingly, he can ride a friendly whale too. Shadrack hosted its first light show in 2007, and because of the tremendous response, has expanded to new locations each year and has continually added new elements to keep the show exciting.

This spectacle takes light shows to a whole new level, integrating cutting-edge technology, lights, music, and movement with custom, animated elements featuring 100 percent environmentally friendly LED lights. Some of the music is even arranged and performed by the talented Shadrack crew. The cost to experience Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland is $25 per carload, $40 for a mini-bus, limousine or activity van, and school and tour buses are $80. The Birmingham Race Course is located at, 1000 John Rogers Drive, Birmingham, AL 35235. For complete details, updates, and a preview visit www.ShadrackChristmas.com.

