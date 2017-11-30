Marshmallow mushrooms for breakfast? Only in the rumored Super Mario Cereal

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

If you have yet to do your holiday shopping, you’re not exactly in the market for bad news about your gift lists

Were AirPods on your holiday wish list? You might have to take them off

What was ‘Pokémon Stars?’: Everything we know about the rumored Switch game



By Garrett Hulfish



Cereal has a long history of partnering with licensed franchises. Even today, Kellogg’s offers children the choice of Disney Princess or Despicable Me Minion Made cereal. It’s been 28 years since Nintendo filled our cereal bowls with the Nintendo Cereal System, but rumors suggest that Nintendo and Kellogg have teamed up for a new Super Mario Cereal.

According to cereal news and review blog Cerealously, Mario may be getting his own marshmallow cereal. Supposedly through some expert digital sleuthing, the writer stumbled upon multiple references to a Super Mario Cereal from Kellogg’s, including the box art below. Like much other licensed cereal, it appears to pair pieces with colored marshmallow shapes. In line with the Mario theme, the mixed berry cereal appears to be star-shaped with marshmallows shaped like Super Mushrooms, 1-up Mushrooms, and question-mark Blocks.

In addition to acting as a sugary breakfast, certain boxes of Super Mario Cereal reportedly come with amiibo support. This means that Nintendo Switch owners playing Super Mario Odyssey could use the cereal box as an amiibo.

Adding some legitimacy to this rumor is a message one of Cerealously’s readers received from Kellogg’s cereal. Without concrete evidence from where the quote comes from, this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“We cerealously appreciate your continued interest in seeing a Nintendo cereal, Chris! We hope you’ll keep an eye out for the new Super Mario Cereal that is hitting store shelves now. This star-shaped cereal features Super Mario-inspired marshmallows, and a limited number of packages will have an Amiibo powerup sticker that can be used on the Super Mario Odyssey game with the Nintendo Switch gaming console. We also appreciate your additional feedback regarding classic cereal favorites, and thanks for taking the time to write!”

Nintendo has been out of the cereal market for nearly 30 years. Children of the 1980s might remember Donkey Kong for its “crunchy barrels of fun” or the Nintendo Cereal System. The latter is better remembered for featuring both Super Mario Bros. and Zelda themed cereals, coming with fruity and berry flavors split between two bags.

