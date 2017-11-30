‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ hits theaters early for Amazon Prime members

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

If you have yet to do your holiday shopping, you’re not exactly in the market for bad news about your gift lists

If you have yet to do your holiday shopping, you’re not exactly in the market for bad news about your gift lists

Were AirPods on your holiday wish list? You might have to take them off

Were AirPods on your holiday wish list? You might have to take them off

What was ‘Pokémon Stars?’: Everything we know about the rumored Switch game

What was ‘Pokémon Stars?’: Everything we know about the rumored Switch game



By Stephanie Topacio Long



Provided by

The benefits of Amazon Prime are constantly changing. Members are being offered a new, surprising perk: the chance to see Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters before it is even released.

The Dwayne Johnson-starring film isn’t due out until December 20, but Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to buy tickets to an early showing. The screenings will take place on December 8 in theaters around the country. So far, more than 1,000 Regal, ArcLight Cinemas, and National Amusements theaters are set to hold showings, and Amazon says AMC theaters will be added soon. The company made its announcement Wednesday, November 29, giving fans a little over a week to make an early date with the film.

View image on Twitter

Interestingly, Amazon is not among the action flick’s producers or distributors; the promotion supports its Prime service rather than one of Amazon Studios’ films. Apparently, the company couldn’t resist tapping into Johnson’s large fan base, and we can’t blame it for that. The wrestler-turned-actor has been in numerous smash hits in recent years, including San Andreas, multiple Fast and Furious films, and Moana.

For its part, however, Amazon billed the promotion as a special treat for its Prime members.

“Prime members love watching movies, and that’s why we are treating them to something special this holiday season,” Greg Greeley, Amazon Prime’s vice president, said in a statement. “With this exclusive first look at Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Prime members all over the country can come together to enjoy some well-deserved time with their loved ones and watch the latest adventure from our friends at Sony Pictures.”

Members will get to enjoy that time with a little more fun from Amazon in some theaters. At select locations, there will be a blue carpet, and early arrivals will be able to get Amazon devices using the Prime Now delivery service. There will also be a Jumanji-themed photo booth, gift bags, and more.

“We can’t wait to welcome Prime members to the jungle before anyone else,” Johnson said. “The game has changed, drawing four players into Jumanji — and now, we’re changing the game again by giving Prime members this exclusive access.”

Johnson stars in the movie alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. They play video game characters who come to life when four teenagers are sucked into their bodies and the world of Jumanji. The challenge will be for them to get out and return to their real lives.

Tickets to Amazon’s December 8 showings are available online through Atom and IMDb. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle officially hits theaters on December 20.

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends