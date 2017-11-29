Sky Castle's Reuben Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of butter

8 slices of rye bread

8 slices deli sliced corned beef

8 slices of Swiss cheese

1 cup of sauerkraut, drained

1/2 cup Thousand Island dressing

Directions:

Preheat a large skillet or griddle on medium heat.

Lightly butter one side of bread slices. Spread non-buttered sides with Thousand Island dressing.

On 4 bread slices, layer 1 slice Swiss cheese, 2 slices corned beef, 1/4 cup sauerkraut and second slice of Swiss cheese.

Top with remaining bread slices, buttered sides out.

Grill sandwiches until both sides are golden brown, about 15 minutes per side. Serve hot.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.