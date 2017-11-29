HICA Tamale Sale

It's time for--¡HICA!'s 14th Annual Tamale Sale! Online orders go through December 15. Spice up your holiday season with a Mexican tradition of homemade tamales; they come in pork, chicken and cheese & pepper. There will also be homemade salsa by Salsa Señorita for purchase when you order online or at pickup. Tamales can be purchased for $18 for a half dozen and $30 for a dozen.

The popular "All that and a Bag of Chips," includes a dozen tamales of your choice, tortilla chips, soda, and a jar of Salsa Señorita in a gift bag for $45. At this price, they make a wonderful gift for that hard to buy for friend or family member and they also can spice up lunch at the office. Orders will be taken online at www.hispanicinterest.org/tamales.

Tamale pickup day will be on December 15 from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at ¡HICA!'s office on 117 Southcrest Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209. When you purchase these tamales from ¡HICA!'s 14th Annual Tamale Sale you are helping ¡HICA! build a stronger community within and around the city we all call home, Birmingham.

For more information, questions or to volunteer contact Raquel Vasquez at rvasquez@hispanicinterest.org or 205-942-5505. The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is a 501c 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the social, civic and economic integration of Alabama's Hispanic community. ¡HICA! was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Birmingham. For more information, visit www.hispanicinterest.org.

