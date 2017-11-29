Motor Trends 2018 Awards

Motor Trend Announces 2018 Car, Truck and Sport/Utility of the Year Awards! We get the first look at all three vehicles with Edward Loh – Editor-in-Chief for Motor Trend. Every year Motor Trend picks one new car, truck and SUV to earn the prestigious honor of being named the best on the market. Traditionally those picks set the pace for upcoming car-buying trends. Mr. Loh, a leading industry expert, discussed why these are the best of the best, what they mean for car buyers, and top automotive trends. The Alfa Romeo Giulia wins best car, the Ford F-150 wins best truck, and Honda CR-V wins best SUV.

