Jeh Jeh Live: Ashley HomeStore 2017 Basket Brigade

The Ashley HomeStore 2017 Basket Brigade has begun and needs your help! Help feed 250 families from our communities right here in Central Alabama this Christmas holiday season. To participate, drop off canned goods and/or monetary donations at the Welcome Center of any Ashley HomeStore locations in Hoover, Fultondale, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston.

The drive really needs non-perishable items such canned yams, canned vegetables, mashed potatoes, cornbread mix, cranberry sauce, and stuffing. Ashley HomeStore employees volunteer their time to deliver baskets of food, including a pre-cooked turkey, to families in need on December 22 and 23.

Drop off your donations between now and December 22. Since 2005 the Ashley HomeStore Basket Brigade has fed more than 3,200 hungry people in our communities. Ashley HomeStore partners with Christian Missions Services for this project. And Sealy sponsors the turkeys. You can help with donations of cranberry sauce, yams, cornbread/stuffing, green beans, mac and cheese, rolls, and brownie mix/cake mix. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ashleyfurniturehomestoreBirmingham.

