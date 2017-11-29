Act of Congress performs with the Alabama Symphony Friday night at 7 p.m. at Samford University's Wright Center - 800 Lakeshore Dr, Birmingham. It's called Christmas with Act of Congress. They'll perform with their timeless blend of tight harmonies, vintage instrumentation, and deep musical roots. Tickets are $15-$62. You can buy tickets and get more information at http://www.alabamasymphony.org/1718superpops.htm.

The organic sound of Act of Congress is consistently voted one of the "Must See Live Acts of Alabama." AOC has completed five tours as U.S. Cultural Ambassadors, led by the U.S. State Department. Act of Congress has released two full-length albums, two acclaimed Christmas EPs, a live CD/DVD and the documentary "A Week In The Life." For more information, visit https://www.actofcongressmusic.com/.

