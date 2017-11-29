Everything we know about ‘Daredevil’ season 3 on Netflix

Bush not only comments on what you’re seeing but also gives context from a player’s perspective

By Rick Marshall



Marvel’s man without fear will be back for more gritty adventures when season 3 of Daredevil premieres on Netflix in 2018. The latest update on the third season has Hart of Dixie actor Wilson Bethel joining the cast, and no shortage of rumors about the character he’ll portray.

Based on Marvel Comics’ blind vigilante of the same name, Daredevil follows attorney Matt Murdock as he fights crime in the courtrooms of New York City by day and uses his superhuman senses and martial arts training to protect the city at night. The series premiered in April 2015 and stars Charlie Cox (Stardust) as the title character, with a supporting cast that includes True Blood actress Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and The Mighty Ducks actor Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson.

Villainous rumors

Hart of Dixie actor Wilson Bethel was added to the cast of the series in November 2017, with Variety describing his mysterious role as “an FBI agent who will play a critical role in the conflict between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, better known as Daredevil and Kingpin respectively.”

This description naturally led to some speculation about the character Bethel will play in the season, and much of that speculation drew from a casting call for a new character in the third season named “Steve” that found its way online a few months earlier. The casting call describes the character — who will be a series regular in the third season — as “an athletic but socially awkward FBI agent, needs structure and rules to suppress the darkness inside himself. Athletic with medium build, responsible and resourceful, hair trigger temper.”

Fans have suggested that the two descriptions correlate to a live-action version of the Marvel Comics villain Stanley Carter, better known as “Sin-Eater.” In Marvel’s comics continuity, Stanley Carter was an NYPD officer and former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent who was exposed to an experimental drug that drove him insane and prompted him to engage in a crusade to punish — often lethally — anyone whom he deems sinful. The character was a recurring enemy of both Daredevil and Spider-Man over the years.

Along with his regular role in the CW series Hart of Dixie, Bethel also had a recurring role in the soap opera The Young and the Restless, and appeared in Bates Motel and the HBO miniseries Generation Kill.

New showrunner

Marvel confirmed in late October 2017 that the series would get a new showrunner for the third season, with Oleson replacing second-season showrunners Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez. Steven S. DeKnight served as the showrunner for the first season of the series.

Oleson comes to Daredevil after serving as the head writer and executive producer for the Amazon Studios series The Man in the High Castle. No stranger to shows based on comic-book source material, Oleson spent a year as a writer and co-executive producer on The CW series Arrow, based on the DC Comics character Green Arrow.

The Kingpin’s return

The same announcement that confirmed Oleson’s involvement with Daredevil also confirmed the return of D’Onofrio as series villain Wilson Fisk, a character better known to Marvel Comics fans as “The Kingpin.”

After serving as the primary villain in the show’s first season, Wilson Fisk played a supporting role in the second season of the series, pulling strings from behind bars and playing a key role in a story arc that primarily focused on the lethal vigilante Frank Castle (aka The Punisher), as played by Jon Bernthal.

D’Onofrio’s performance in the first season of Daredevil received praise from professional critics and general audiences alike, and was widely regarded as one of the high points in the show’s critically acclaimed debut season.

Filming and premiere date

Although there’s been no official confirmation of the third season’s premiere date so far, Daredevil is expected to debut its third season on Netflix in 2018.

The series was renewed for a third season in July 2016, just a few months after the second season’s premiere, following the critical acclaim that season received. Along with providing the introduction of the popular Marvel Comics character Frank Castle, the second season also provided the jumping-off point for The Punisher solo series, set to premiere in November.

Cameras are expected to begin rolling on the third season of Daredevil before the end of 2017.

This article was originally posted on Digital Trends