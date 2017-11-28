Auburn riding hot streak into SEC Championship

Auburn has now won five straight games since dropping to LSU and had the season of a lifetime in true fairy tale fashion.

"We've experienced just a little bit of everything this year. It's gonna be a dog fight Saturday there's no doubt," said head coach Gus Malzahn.

"We're very hungry right now and I feel like it's our time so we're gonna go get it," said safety Tray Matthews.

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry part two goes down Saturday in Atlanta for a first-ever meeting between the two in the SEC title game.

Malzahn weighed in on the Bulldogs saying, "Talking about one of the more talented teams in the country in Georgia, you're talking about two of the more talented running backs in the country on the same team. Defensively, a whole lot of talent, a whole lot of speed."

Auburn is riding high after embarrassing Alabama in the Iron Bowl, but a rematch with another rival has hardware on the line.

"Flip the page, I mean that was over with. We'll think about how fun that was after the season is over with. They have a goal. We want to win the SEC Championship and they weren't shy about it," said Malzahn.

No one expected Auburn to be playing their best football in the month of November but after beating two number one teams in the country in 14 days, they're battle tested.

"We work so hard man, it's crazy how hard we work," said Matthews.

"Three out of the last four games we've played, we play what, top 5 defenses. I don't know any other offenses having to do that," explained Malzahn.

Running back Kerryon Johnson has rushed for 100 yards in seven out of his last eight games. His presence is imperative for the Tigers offense Saturday....his status though is to be determined.

Coach Malzahn weighed in on the potential Heisman candidate's status for the title game, "We'll see. I think it's gonna be a day-to day deal. He was better yesterday than he was the day before."

His teammate and good friend Tray Matthews laughed saying, "He'll be just fine, it's just a mental thing and we're playing in an SEC Championship game. You gotta suck that up."

The team that won in the regular season is 5-1 in the SEC title rematch, with the exception of LSU and Tennessee in 2001. Kick is 3 CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

