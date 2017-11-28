Auburn jumps to No. 2, Alabama falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

The fifth College Football Playoff rankings are out and there's a shakeup within the top four. New spots have been filled after the former No. 1 and No. 2 teams both lost over the weekend.

Tigers fill the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Clemson is in at No. 1 and the Auburn Tigers, fresh off its 26-14 Iron Bowl victory, are at No. 2.

Alabama was the previous No. 1 but falls to No. 5 this week after losing to Auburn Saturday. Miami was No. 2 in last week's rankings but after losing to unranked Pitt 24-14, the Canes now sit at No. 7.

Oklahoma and Wisconsin fill out the rest of the top four at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

The Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn's SEC Championship opponent Saturday, come in at No. 6.

The SEC Championship kicks Saturday at 3 p.m. from Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.