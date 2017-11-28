Judge denies Making a Murderer's Steven Avery a new trial

When Emmy-nominated comedy series Grace and Frankie returns for its fourth season in January, it will have a hilarious new guest star: Lisa Kudrow

By Lindsay MacDonald

A judge has rejected Making a Murderer subject Steven Avery's request to reconsider a decision denying him a new trial.

In 2005, Avery was arrested and charged for the murder of Teresa Halbach, a local photographer. He was convicted of the crime in 2007, but thanks to Netflix's true crime documentary, Making a Murderer, the case has garnered public attention and come into question again. Viewers hoped Avery might be released and vindicated in the show's second season (which is currently being filmed), but the latest news indicates that may not be the case.

The initial decision to deny Avery a new trial for the murder of Teresa Halbach came on Oct. 3, and since then, Avery's attorney Kathleen Zellner has been attempting to turn the issue around without much success.

On Tuesday, Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz denied Avery's request in a five-page ruling in which she said: "The defendant chose to submit a motion on June 7, 2017, with, as he asserts, the need for further scientific testing to be done to support claims that he argued in his original motion... The motion was submitted to this court and the court ruled on the motion. The defendant has not presented any good cause as to why the court should consider additional testing that was not included in the original motion."

Zellner doesn't seem discouraged by the ruling, even sending out a tweet that criticizes the competency of the court and possibly even the validity of the ruling.

Avery trial court issues new opinion 11 days after it no longer has jurisdiction of case which is now with the appellate court... #MakingAMurderer #Oops

— Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 28, 2017

Netflix has not released any information on when additional episodes of Making a Murderer would be released, but series creators Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi have been shooting a second season this year as the case evolves. Netflix's vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, told USA Today back in January that the plan was to release more episodes in 2017, an optimistic deadline it appears the streaming service won't meet.

