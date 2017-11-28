Trump talks Alabama with Senate GOP -- Football, that is

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump briefly discussed Alabama at the Senate GOP luncheon. That's Alabama football, not Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby told reporters Tuesday after the closed-door luncheon that there was no mention of Moore, the divisive GOP candidate. Trump has all but endorsed Moore, while Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have called for him to step aside amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
Shelby said Trump asked him about the Iron Bowl game this past weekend in which Auburn stunned Alabama, 26-14.
Earlier, Shelby told reporters he didn't vote for Moore when he cast an absentee ballot for the Dec. 12 special election.
Shelby said, "I wrote in a distinguished Republican. I did not vote for Judge Moore, but I voted Republican."
