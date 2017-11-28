The Jersey Shore cast will reunite for MTV revival series - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Jersey Shore cast will reunite for MTV revival series

By Keisha Hatchett,

Get crazy, get wild, the Jersey Shore crew is back!

That's right, Snooki, Pauly D, JWoww, The Situation, Sammi Sweetheart, Deena, Vinny and Ronnie are headed back to your TV for a new series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the revival series, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, will premiere sometime in 2018. The big reveal came during Floribama Shore, which attempted (and failed) to capture the magic of Jersey Shore with its own colorful cast of characters living together for the summer.

The revival news comes after the crew reunited for the docu-series Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore which aired on E! back in August. The special featured the gang taking a road trip down memory lane as they discussed relationships, recent press, juicy behind-the-scenes moments and, of course, the show that made them household names. It marked the first time they were back together in five years and served as the pilot for Family Vacation.

Prep those fists for pumping, it's time to celebrate!

