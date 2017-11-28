Editorial: Keeping it local

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, November 28, 2017:

Birmingham in Central Alabama is a special place with many things to be grateful for.

I’ve said this many times to friends in other states, it's you, the people of Alabama who make this state a wonderful place to live.

Our business community is generous in its support of local charities, schools and other worthwhile projects.

The people we support when we do business locally are our friends and neighbors. They are fellow participants in this community.

With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas just around the corner, it's time to start planning the two biggest activities leading up to the holidays: shopping and giving.

Consider this - plan this year to shop local and to give local.

Shopping locally supports our area's workforce and keeps money in our community. But, it's just as important to give locally. If you are able, make this the year that you help others who are less fortunate. Plan to give back right here in our community.

Shopping and giving locally celebrates the culture of goodwill and generosity that makes Central Alabama the best place in the country to live.

